Dogecoin has its day; cryptocurrency is latest 'meme' craze

This mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin, in New York, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Dogecoin, the digital currency advertised as the one "favored by Shiba Inus worldwide," is having its day. Fans of the cryptocurrency are touting April 20, long an unofficial holiday for marijuana devotees, as "Doge Day" and imploring each other to get its value up to $1. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)