Stocks open slightly lower, continuing dismal start to year

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, June 30, 2022 continuing a dismal streak that brought on a bear market earlier this month and has the S&P 500 on track for its worst quarter since the early days of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)