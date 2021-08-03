Tencent limits gaming for kids after official media critique

Visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 5, 2020. China's biggest gaming company Tencent Holdings said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, that it would limit gaming time for minors and ban children under 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games "spiritual opium" on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)