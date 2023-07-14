Shares in cannabis company Canopy Growth plunge after debt reduction plan announced

Canopy Growth Corp. says it has signed agreements with its secured and unsecured lenders that it expects will help the cannabis company reduce its total debt by about $437 million over the next six months. Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick