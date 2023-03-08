Lawsuit against Fox shows the news behind the Trump news

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. A voting technology company suing Fox News is arguing that Fox Corp. leaders Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch played a leading role in deciding to air false claims that the technology helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from former President Donald Trump, according to a filing Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)