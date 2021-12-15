OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.7 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.2 per cent (4.5)
_ Prince Edward Island: 7.0 per cent (6.6)
_ Nova Scotia: 5.3 per cent (5.4)
_ New Brunswick: 5.7 per cent (5.5)
_ Quebec: 5.2 per cent (5.3)
_ Ontario: 5.0 per cent (4.9)
_ Manitoba: 4.6 per cent (4.7)
_ Saskatchewan: 3.7 per cent (3.2)
_ Alberta: 4.3 per cent (4.3)
_ British Columbia: 3.6 per cent (3.8)
