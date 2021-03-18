S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.46 points at 18,969.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.11 points at 33,155.48. The S&P 500 index was down 14.86 points at 3,959.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 189.55 points at 13,335.65,
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.40 cents US compared with 80.22 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude oil contract was down US$2.58 at US$62.05 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.49 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$1,726.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.11 a pound.
