Malaysia imposes total lockdown after cases soar above 8,000

Police stand guard next barbwire outside Pangsapuri Permai, residential area placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) due to drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 10 days in Cheras, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, May 28, 2021. Malaysia's latest coronavirus surge has been taking a turn for the worse as surging numbers and deaths have caused alarm among health officials, while cemeteries in the capital are dealing with an increasing number of deaths. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)