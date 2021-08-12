New Orleans mayor: Good times can roll -- with vaccines

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell announced Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that people who want to go into bars, restaurants, gyms, music halls or other indoor venues in New Orleans will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)