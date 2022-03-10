Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma's owners

FILE - Pill Mann" made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill bottles, is displayed during a protest by advocates for opioid victims outside the Department of Justice, on Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Many families left heartbroken by opioid overdoses and addictions have been waiting for years to be able to tell another family – the Sacklers – about the damage their company, Purdue Pharma, did. Their chance arrives Thursday, March 10, 2022, in a federal court hearing to be conducted by video, during what could be the end of a long legal odyssey that will allow Purdue and the Sacklers to settle thousands of lawsuits. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)