Elon Musk's $5.7B donation sparks questions about giving

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. According to a regulatory filling, the Tesla CEO donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to charity in November 2021. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment and Musk has not commented on Twitter about the donation since the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was made public Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)