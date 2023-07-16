Teamsters president says he's asked the White House not to intervene if UPS workers go on strike

FILE - President Joe Biden, center left, talks with Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien, facing, after he spoke about strengthening the supply chain with improvements in the trucking industry, April 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The head of the Teamsters said Sunday, July 16, 2023, that he has asked the White House not to intervene if unionized UPS workers end up going on strike. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)