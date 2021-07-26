Singer Keating accepts damages in tabloid phone hacking case

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 7, 2011 file photo, Irish singer Ronan Keating arrives for the Laureus Awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Keating has accepted “substantial damages” from a British tabloid newspaper publisher over phone hacking it was reported on Monday, July 26, 2021. The former member of boyband Boyzone is the latest in a long list of celebrities whose voicemail messages were intercepted by the News of the World more than a decade ago. Keating’s lawyer told a High Court hearing that the singer had identified a number of “suspicious” articles published between 1996 and 2011 which contained his private information. (AP Photo/Nousha Salimi, File)