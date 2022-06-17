European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four European leaders, of France, Italy, Germany and Romania, made a high-profile visit to Ukraine, where they were saw the ruins of a Kyiv suburb on Thursday and denounced the brutality of a Russian invasion that has killed many civilians. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)