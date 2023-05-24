Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some

Dutch startup Loop Biotech displays cocoon-like coffins and urns, grown from local mushrooms and up-cycled hemp fibres, designed to dissolve into the environment amid growing demand for more sustainable burial practices, in Delft, Netherlands, Monday, May 22, 2023. A Dutch intrepid inventor is now “growing” coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fiber in a special mold that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)