WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers

A WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 twin-engined turboprop aircraft is prepared for a flight in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June 3, 2023. WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says the integration of discount carriers Swoop and Sunwing Airlines into its mainline operation will tamp down costs and avoid higher fares for customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh