Transgender woman, bookstore, teacher sue over Montana law banning drag reading events

FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. Montana was the first state to specifically ban people dressed in drag from reading books to children at public schools and libraries. A transgender woman, an independent bookstore and an educator who dresses up as characters while teaching her students are among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday, July 6, 2023, seeking to overturn the ban. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)