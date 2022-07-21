Americans filing jobless claims at highest level in 8 months

FILE - Veterans, the formerly incarcerated, and job seekers wanting to change professions, were invited to attend the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair in Jackson, Miss., on June 22, 2022. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week's 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 14, 2022. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. Analysts had expected the number to remain flat from the previous week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)