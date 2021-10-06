IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris. Georgieva met on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive. The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)