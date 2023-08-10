Coach parent Tapestry buying Capri, owner of Michael Kors and Versace, in $8.5 billion deal

FILE - Italian fashion designer Valentino, right, standing underneath the logo of his fashion house, answers the questions of a fashion reporter prior to the presentation of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 fashion collection, on Jan. 23, 2008, in Paris. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)