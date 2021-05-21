Tribune investors vote on Alden deal; outcome questioned

FILE - In this Monday, April 25, 2016, file photo, Chicago Tribune and other newspapers are displayed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, will vote Friday, May 21, 2021, on whether to be acquired by a hedge fund that already owns one-third of the company and favors aggressive cost-cutting to boost profits. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)