Poland building electronic barrier on border with Russia

FILE - Polish soldiers begin laying a razor wire barrier along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in Wisztyniec, Poland, Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022. Poland's interior minister says a state-of-the-art electronic barrier is being built on land border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, which is also European Union frontier, to monitor and counteract any illegal activity. Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Tuesday, April 18, 2023 earthwork has begun for the barrier that will be equipped in 24-hour monitoring cameras and motion detectors. (AP Photo/Michal Kosc, File)