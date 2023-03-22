GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works

FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Chevrolet Camaro, for years the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that it will stop making the current generation early next year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)