Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting Fox News' political combat show 'The Five'

FILE - Geraldo Rivera attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration on May 17, 2022, in New York. Rivera says he's quitting as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News Channel's political combat show “The Five.” Rivera, who turns 80 next month, said that a growing tension on the show made it no longer worth it. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)