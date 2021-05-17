MONTREAL (AP) _ Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Monday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its first quarter.
The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.
