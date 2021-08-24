Mistrial in Michael Avenatti's California embezzlement case

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019, file photo, Michael Avenatti makes a statement to the press as he leaves federal court, in New York. A California judge has declared a mistrial Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the embezzlement trial of attorney Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients. Judge James Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)