WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $18.4 million.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.
The logistics provider posted revenue of $98.8 million in the period.
Descartes Systems shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.37, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.
