OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.0)
Employment rate: 60.8 per cent (61.5)
Participation rate: 65.0 per cent (65.4)
Number unemployed: 1,341,800 (1,236,100)
Number working: 19,176,100 (19,376,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.6 per cent (11.1)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.1)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.