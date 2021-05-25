Tech sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - The technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.02 points at 19,615.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.97 points at 34,369.01. The S&P 500 index was down 2.71 points at 4,194.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.18 points at 13,667.35.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.82 cents US compared with 82.91 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was up 24 cents at US$66.29 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$1,891.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.51 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)