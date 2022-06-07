Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

FILE - Ranking member Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. After the latest cryptocurrency implosion, Washington appears ready to take its first steps to regulate the industry. Toomey is circulating a bill focused on regulating stablecoins, which would require stablecoin providers to have a license to operate, restrict the types of assets they carry to back those stablecoins, as well as be subject to routine auditing to make sure they are complying. (Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP, File)