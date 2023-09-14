Last defendant sentenced in North Dakota oil theft scheme

This image released by the McKenzie County, N.D., Correctional Facility shows Mark McGregor. Darrell Merrell, the last of four men charged in an alleged scheme to steal millions of dollars worth of crude oil in western North Dakota, was been sentenced Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. A state district court judge sentenced him to serve nearly a year in jail and two years of supervised probation and to pay $200,000 restitution. Defendants Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor and Joseph Vandewalker were sentenced in past months to varying years in prison after pleading guilty to charges. (McKenzie County Correctional Facility via AP)