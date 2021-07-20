Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

Singer Kris Wu, center, performs in the 2017 Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival gala, in Shanghai, China on Nov. 10, 2017. The popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk. (Chinatopix via AP)