Portugal’s president calls a snap election on Jan. 30

FILE - Portugal's Incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa delivers a speech following the results of Portugal's presidential election, in Lisbon, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Portugal’s president on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced he is dissolving parliament and calling a snap election for Jan. 30, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans. The announcement was widely expected. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)