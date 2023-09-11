Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink

FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11, 2012. Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)