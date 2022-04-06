FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis

The former Gibson Guitar factory sits empty in downtown Memphis, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019. Shipping giant FedEx Corp. said its logistics subsidiary has opened a new global headquarters in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx Logistics held an event Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to mark the opening of its offices in the former Gibson guitar factory, just steps from historic Beale Street and the FedExForum sports and concert venue in Memphis, a news release said. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, file)