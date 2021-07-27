Man convicted of killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

Prosecutor Dan Goldberg points to defendant Nathaniel Rowland's car circling the block as Samantha Josephson waits for an Uber while delivering closing arguments during Rowland's trial, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in Marc 2019. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)