Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote

FILE - A partially damaged poster of Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Party candidate Pedro Sanchez flaps in Parla, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 26, 2019. Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called an early general elections for July 23. Sánchez made the surprise announcement Monday, May 29, 2023, a day after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)