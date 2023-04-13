Average rent sees first monthly increase since November in March: report

A for rent sign is displayed on a house in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Rentals.ca and Urbanation's latest rent report says average rents across Canada were up one per cent between February and March – the first monthly increase since November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rentals.ca and Urbanation's latest rent report says average rents across Canada were up one per cent between February and March – the first monthly increase since November.

They say rents reaccelerated in the spring after a brief moderation during the winter, bringing the average rent to $2,004 in March.

That total amounts to a 10.8 per cent increase from the prior March.

Asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments similarly increased 1.5 per cent from February and 10.9 per cent from the previous March, reaching an average of $1,937.

Rentals.ca and Urbanation also found average asking rents increased by $196 over the last year.

They say this indicates that rental housing demand is strongly outstripping supply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.

