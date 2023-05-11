In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution from the nation's second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule to be unveiled Thursday, May 11 by the EPA could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using a technology that has long been promised but is not in widespread use in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)