TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.31 billion.
The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.85 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.
The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.92 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.
Canadian Imperial Bank shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 78% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM