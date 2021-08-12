Sony delays 'Venom' sequel release amid delta surge

FILE - Tom Hardy attends a photo call for "Venom" on Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. In the biggest sign yet that Hollywood’s fall plans are being altered by the coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant, Sony Pictures on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, delayed the release of the big-budget sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” Instead of opening in theaters Sept. 24, the “Venom” sequel will now debut Oct. 15. The film, starring Hardy, had already been delayed numerous times during earlier stages of the pandemic. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)