Only 1 bidder to run Georgia's Confederate-themed park

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The only bidder for management of Georgia's Confederate-themed, state-owned Stone Mountain Park is a new firm created by an official of the company that’s pulling out, the park's governing board said Monday, Oct. 25. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board voted on Monday to choose Thrive Attractions Management LLC as the finalist. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)