OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent in July. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.7 per cent (13.0)
_ Prince Edward Island 9.6 per cent (12.5)
_ Nova Scotia 8.4 per cent (9.0)
_ New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.3)
_ Quebec 6.1 per cent (6.3)
_ Ontario 8.0 per cent (8.4)
_ Manitoba 6.1 per cent (7.6)
_ Saskatchewan 7.0 per cent (6.7)
_ Alberta 8.5 per cent (9.3)
_ British Columbia 6.6 per cent (6.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021 and was generated automatically.