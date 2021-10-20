Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The Biden administration ordered a study Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)