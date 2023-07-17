House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial

FILE - Douglas Fir seedlings grow at New Mexico State University's John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora, northern New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2022. The NMSU center plays a vital role in the reforestation process of ravaged areas affected by wildfires in the state of New Mexico. House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)