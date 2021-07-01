130 countries back deal on global minimum tax for companies

FILE - In this June 4, 2021 file photo, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of her meeting with Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit. Some 130 countries have backed a global minimum tax as part of a worldwide effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)