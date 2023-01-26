Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman

FILE - Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda, right, and Koji Sato, Toyota Gazoo Racing Company president, left, pose on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chiba near Tokyo. Toyota Motor Corp. has announced Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that Toyoda, will become chairman and Sato will succeed him. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)