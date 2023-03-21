‘Everyone is basically at risk’: How to avoid falling victim to financial fraud

A full computer e-mail program inbox is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan.29, 2014. While young Canadians may feel immune to financial fraud, a recent survey by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada says they are the most at risk, with 63 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 reporting being a victim of at least one type of financial fraud in their lifetime — higher than any other demographic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP