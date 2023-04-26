Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New York. Fox News agreed Wednesday, April 26, to hand over reams of documents produced during the just-settled defamation lawsuit between Dominion Voting Machines to another voting technology firm, Smartmatic, which in a $2.7 billion suit accuses the cable news giant of damaging its reputation because of the network’s promotion of lies about the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)