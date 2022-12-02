OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.1 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.7 per cent (10.3)
_ Prince Edward Island 6.8 per cent (5.4)
_ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.7)
_ New Brunswick 7.3 per cent (6.7)
_ Quebec 3.8 per cent (4.1)
_ Ontario 5.5 per cent (5.9)
_ Manitoba 4.4 per cent (4.6)
_ Saskatchewan 4.2 per cent (4.6)
_ Alberta 5.8 per cent (5.2)
_ British Columbia 4.4 per cent (4.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.